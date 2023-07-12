Boyfriend of woman who allegedly killed her husband after bragging she ‘sprayed the house’ with bullets is now also facing murder charges

The boyfriend of a woman accused of shooting her husband after arguments over relationships outside their marriage was arrested as police said they believe he was at the scene of the crime during a final confrontation when the victim was killed.

James Sena, 34, was arrested Monday evening and charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree felony in the July 4 shooting death of Joel Valdez, 39, police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said in a news release. It comes after the arrest of the victim’s wife, Erica Valdez, 39, on Friday, officials said.

Erica Valdez and Sena had been dating each other and were soon identified as suspects in the fatal shooting.

Authorities said the married couple’s arguing over the last few months came to a head on Independence Day when Joel Valdez confronted Erica Valdez and Sena at a Motel 6, where Sena worked as a security guard.

Sena allegedly pointed a gun at Joel Valdez. Erica Valdez appeared at the doorway with a handgun, and Joel Valdez left the motel, authorities alleged.

Later that night, Erica Valdez allegedly went to the home she shared with Joel Valdez and pointed a gun at his chest. As she left the home, surveillance video revealed a volley of automatic gunfire, police said.

A relative reported Erica Valdez called and said, “I just sprayed the house.”

Police said they received a 911 call from the home at 9:41 p.m. when the 911 call-taker heard a female scream at the male, “I am going to shoot you and hit you with this gun,” and “You better get that female out of the house before I shoot her.”

Erica Valdez allegedly returned to the area near the home two hours later with another man, believed to be Sena, when Joel Valdez was shot and killed during a final confrontation, officials said.

“Additional surveillance showed the same car return to the area shortly after 11 p.m., and another verbal altercation can be seen. As the car left, another volley of automatic gunfire could be heard,” police said.

Police said they tried to make contact at the home but did not find anyone.

The victim’s 16-year-old daughter reportedly saw her mother driving off and found her dad’s body lying in the road, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Further investigation revealed that two different guns were used in the shooting, which led to Sena’s arrest, police said.

Fidencio Duran, Joel Valdez’s brother, told the Journal he would miss his brother, a father of three and a tattoo artist who loved to ride motorcycles.

“He had his downfalls like everyone does, but he was a good father,” Duran said, the paper reported.

The Journal reported the shooting came after months of domestic strife, including Erica Valdez being charged in April with 911 abuse after allegedly calling police 27 times to report domestic violence.

Sena and Erica Valdez are also suspects in a separate shooting at a house on July 3, police said. The details about that incident remain scarce.

Attorneys for Erica Valdez and Sena did not immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment.

