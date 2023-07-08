A woman is accused of killing her husband after police said their arguments over relationships outside their marriage escalated into bloodshed this week in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Erica Valdez, 39, was charged with murder in the death of her husband, Joel Valdez, also 39, police said in a news release.

The deceased man’s 16-year-old daughter reportedly saw her mother driving off and found her dad’s body lying in the road on Tuesday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Their arguing over the last few months came to a head on Independence Day when Joel Valdez confronted Erica Valdez and another man at a motel, police said. The man pointed a gun at Joel Valdez. Erica Valdez also appeared at the doorway with a handgun, and Joel Valdez left the motel, authorities said.

Later that evening, at 9:40 p.m., Erica Valdez showed up at the home she shared with her husband and pointed a gun at his chest, officials said.

Police said surveillance video showed a volley of automatic gunfire in the area as she left the home, and police said she called a relative to report what went down.

“Erica Valdez called and said, ‘I just sprayed the house,'” police said the relative reported.

A 911 call-taker heard a female screaming at the male, stating, “I am going to shoot you and hit you with this gun,” authorities said.

“The confrontation continued, and the female could be heard saying, ‘You better get that female out of the house before I shoot her,'” police said in their news release.

Police said additional surveillance showed the same car return to the area shortly after 11 p.m., and another verbal altercation can be seen. As the car left, another volley of automatic gunfire could be heard, police said.

Fidencio Duran, Joel Valdez’s brother, told the Journal he will miss his brother, a father of three and a tattoo artist who loved to ride motorcycles.

“He had his downfalls like everyone does, but he was a good father,” Duran said, the paper reported.

The Journal reported the shooting came after months of domestic strife, including Erica Valdez being charged in April with 911 abuse after allegedly calling police 27 times to report domestic violence.

Erica Valdez was arrested on Thursday, police said. She faces charges of murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

