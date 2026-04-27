A Kentucky man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death at their home.

Michael Howard, 36, is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center on $1 million cash bail after he was charged with murder and several traffic-related charges. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a call about a stabbing at a home in Pathfork, Kentucky, on Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Mary Clayborn with several stab wounds.

Police said Howard and Clayborn were in a romantic relationship.

According to Kentucky State Trooper Shane Jacobs, Clayborn had "multiple stab wounds" to her chest and neck when first responders arrived at 6:57 p.m. Troopers attempted to control her bleeding at the scene before emergency medical personnel arrived.

Local NBC affiliate WLEX reported that she was initially transported to Harlan ARH Hospital, and medical staff planned to have her airlifted to a larger hospital. Clayborn succumbed to her wounds before she could be moved. WLEX reported that her body is now at the State Medical Examiner's Office, where it will undergo an autopsy.

Jacobs said in a Facebook post that Howard was arrested without incident, though charges listed on online jail records showed that he was charged with resisting arrest. In addition to murder, Howard is also charged with disregarding a stop sign, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, theft by unlawful taking, and three counts of failure to appear.

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Details about Howard's arrest were not made available. He is being held on $1 million cash bond for the murder charge. His next court date is scheduled for May 22.