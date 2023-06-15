‘BOOM’: Marine arrested in 2022 firebomb attack on Planned Parenthood clinic

An active duty U.S. Marine is in federal custody after being arrested for allegedly firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022.

Chance Brannon, 23, a Marine corporal, and Tibet Ergul, 21, were arrested Wednesday in the April 2022 attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a press release. They are each charged with using an explosive or fire to cause property damage.

According to the criminal complaint, Brannon and Ergul attacked the clinic in the early morning hours of March 13, 2022. Prosecutors say they threw a Molotov cocktail — an incendiary device made up of a glass bottle containing a flammable substance, such as liquid gasoline, that is lit and then thrown, shattering on impact and igniting the liquid — at the clinic entrance. The fire damaged the building and, according to the Justice Department, caused the healthcare clinic to close the next day and cancel some 30 appointments.

Prosecutors say that a witness called in a tip to the FBI that Ergul had sent a text message describing the attack.

“BOOM [fire emoji],” the message from Ergul to the witness said in describing the impact of the Molotov cocktail on the building of the “Costa Mesa health center/Planned Parenthood clinic,” according to the complaint. Ergul allegedly told the witness that he wished he “could’ve recorded the combustion.”

The witness also identified Brannon to the FBI, in part through a picture Ergul sent the witness on March 14, 2022, appearing to depict the Molotov cocktail. The witness said the picture looked like it was taken inside Brannon’s car.

The charge of using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, the DOJ press release said.

Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on July 24.

A Marines spokesperson confirmed to Law&Crime that Brannon was arrested on Wednesday. He enlisted in September 2018 and has held the rank of corporal since April. He is on active duty, stationed at Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, and his specialty is listed as “Persian-Farsi Cryptolinguist.”

His awards include medals for service in national defense, good conduct and a “Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.”

“The Marine Corps does not comment on ongoing legal matters,” the spokesperson said in an email.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood expressed appreciation for efforts by federal and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspects, adding that the organization will “continue to cooperate closely with the FBI to ensure this attack is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“While we are fortunate and grateful that no one was harmed, we stand firm against those who would wish to intimidate our staff, patients and supporters,” the statement continued. “Their safety is our highest priority, and we will not be deterred in our mission to provide expert, compassionate care to our community, as we have done for over 50 years.”

