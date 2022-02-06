Bond Denied for Mother Who Tearfully Said Her Slain 8-Year-Old Daughter Was Missing

A Georgia mother and her domestic partner will remain behind bars as they face charges for allegedly murdering her 8-year-old daughter. Brittany Hall, 27, and Celeste Owens, 29, appeared before a Superior Court judge this week, according to The Gwinnett Daily Post.

“The court is going to deny your request for bond,” the judge said on Wednesday, according to WSB-TV. “You are certainly a risk to intimidate witnesses.”

As previously reported, Brittany gave an emotional interview in which she claimed that Nicole Amari Hall, 8, disappeared from their apartment.

“The door was cracked,” she told Fox affiliate WAGA in November. “I went outside the whole place. I did not see her. I called 911.” The elder Hall suggested the worst may have happened to the child. It was a rough neighborhood. “There’s a lot of trafficking going on.”

#BREAKING Police tell CBS46 they suspect foul play was involved in the disappearance of Nicole “Amari” Hall after surveillance video was discovered containing visuals that were “concerning.” | LATEST DEVELOPMENTS HERE: https://t.co/qNEUODXwaA pic.twitter.com/NPBUIWZRKe — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 23, 2021

Authorities said the couple was actually responsible for all of it. Brittany Hall and Owens beat the 8-year-old over an extended period of time, and it killed her, officials said. They described the cause of death as battered child syndrome.

The child was put in a trash bag and dumped in a wooded area near Stone Mountain Park of DeKalb County, authorities said in a Daily Post report.

Investigators reportedly said Owens’s cellphone contained deleted footage of her and Hall beating not just Amari, but her two siblings. The device also allegedly featured searches for nearby lakes and U-Haul accounts, officials said.

[Booking photos via Gwinnett County Jail]

