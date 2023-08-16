Bodycam: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for missing court date in speeding case

Police body camera video shows rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for missing a court date in a speeding case in Florida.

In the video, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 9. Online jail records show he posted $2,000 bond and was released the next day.

Authorities said the 27-year-old had an active warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court over three traffic tickets. In June, he allegedly was driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone.

His arrest came happened during traffic enforcement in the Homeland development, Palm Beach authorities said in a news release. Deputies saw a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction, the SUV did not have a license tag, and Hernandez had a suspended driver’s license in addition to a traffic warrant, authorities said.

His lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In the video, a deputy takes down his information and goes to the patrol vehicle, then returns and asks him to step out of the SUV he’s driving.

A deputy puts the rapper’s hands over his head, and Hernandez is told he has a warrant.

“For what?” he says.

Without answering, an officer puts the handcuffs on him, and he asks can you tell for what.

“I’m gonna tell you one sec,” the deputy tells him.

“You gotta traffic warrant.”

The deputy retrieves a wad of cash from his pocket and hands it and his baseball cap to one of his passengers in the rear seat of his black SUV. The passenger is told he’s being taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, and Hernandez is escorted into the back seat of a patrol vehicle.

While riding in the back of the patrol vehicle, Tekashi can be heard talking with the deputy about the court procedures in his case. It’s hard to hear much of what the deputy explains as the microphone picks up mostly what Tekashi says.

The rapper was in the news in March after three men beat him in an attack caught on video in a bathroom at a LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida.

It follows years of the rapper’s legal troubles.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance. Arrested for racketeering some three years later, he testified against other members of the Nine Trey gang and was subsequently released to home confinement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

