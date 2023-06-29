Bodycam: Boyfriend of teen accused of dumping newborn in hospital trash bin says he was the father

A newly released body camera video shows the mother and boyfriend of 18-year-old Alexee Trevizo speaking with police hours after New Mexico hospital officials discovered her newborn baby in the bathroom trash.

Trevizo’s mother tells the Artesia Police Department officer that her daughter wanted to go to the hospital for back pain and “that’s it.”

“I honestly didn’t know she was pregnant,” Trevizo’s mother told police.

Trevizo, who is facing murder and tampering with evidence charges for the death of her newborn, also claims she did not know she was pregnant, according to her attorney

The mother said that Trevizo has had back issues since she was a child and she has had to take her to the chiropractor for adjustments numerous times.

The boyfriend, who told police they had been together about two years, said Trevizo had complained of back and hip pain starting the night before.

The officer asked the boyfriend if he would be the father of the baby and he said yes.

The mother begins to cry when the officer starts explaining the death certificate and how they would get access to it.

Baby found in hospital bathroom

Investigators claim Trevizo went to an Artesia hospital in January complaining of severe back pain. While she was there, hospital staff members believe she locked herself inside a bathroom, gave birth, then stuffed the baby into the bathroom’s trash can.

A custodian who had cleaned up a restroom after the defendant used it noticed that the trash bag was heavier than usual, she checked and discovered the newborn.

“The baby’s dead,” a hospital worker can be heard saying to officers on body camera footage obtained by Law&Crime. “She killed the kid.”

A medical examiner classified the newborn’s death as a homicide, noting the death was not consistent with stillbirth as the little baby boy had air in his lungs.

After four months of investigation, Trevizo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence, court records show.

“Artesia Police Department detectives presented case information to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on March 28, 2023. A criminal complaint was approved on May 10, 2023, and formal charges were filed on the suspect, and mother of the victim,” cops said.

As police phrased it, Trevizo is charged with first-degree murder “or alternatively” intentional abuse of a child resulting in death, plus one count of tampering with evidence.

“[T]he above-named defendant(s) did: Kill John Doe, a human being, without lawful justification or excuse,” the complaint said, alleging that Trevizo “did knowingly intentionally or negligently, and without justifiable cause, cause or permit John Doe, a child, to be placed in a situation that endangered or might have endangered John Doe’s life or health and the abuse resulted in the death of John Doe.”

The defendant did also “destroy, change, hide, place or fabricate physical evidence, to wit [John Doe], with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution, or conviction,” the complaint added.

Trevizo’s attorney, Gary Mitchell, argued his client should not face a murder charge, stating “this isn’t a classic child abuse case” and noting Trevizo doesn’t have a criminal record.

When asked why Trevizo put her baby in a trash bag, Mitchell said she believed the baby was dead.

“She still tried to do the right thing by her baby, I’ll tell you that much. And that baby wasn’t put in the trash right away,” he said.

When Trevizo was admitted to Artesia General Hospital on January 27, Mitchell said she did not know she was pregnant.

“She is shocked whenever she delivers a baby,” Mitchell told the Law&Crime Network. “I already have a real good idea of what caused the baby’s death. It had nothing to do with my client. She was not at fault.”

Mitchell also appeared to suggest that he would challenge the autopsy results on the baby.

“It depends on the science. And the number one thing that stuck out to me is the autopsy report where the pathologist claims [they] found air in the baby’s lungs, which they claim would indicate a live birth. It’s going to depend a lot on that finding,” he explained.

Bodycam of hospital confrontation

Body camera footage previously obtained by Law&Crime showed the tragic moment when medical staff, police, and her mother confronted Trevizo for allegedly hiding her dead newborn son in a trash bag.

At the beginning of the footage, a nurse told responding officers that Trevizo had a positive pregnancy test and had denied having sex. She said she had to go to the bathroom and was in there for quite a while, he said. They got her to open the restroom and discovered “blood and s—” everywhere, he said.

“We discovered a dead baby in the bathroom,” the doctor said.

Trevizo said the baby came out of her, and she did not know what to do.

“Lexee, I told you about this,” her mother said. “I just asked you, baby, to tell me the truth.”

Trevizo said she was scared. She told everyone the baby was not crying.

Trevizo’s mother left, saying she had to call her husband, but she immediately returned to press her daughter on where she put the baby.

Trevizo said she put the baby in a bag.

An officer in the video told the mother to give her time and that Trevizo will speak to detectives.

Authorities did not release the baby’s name, only calling him the placeholder John Doe.

Released from custody

Trevizo was released after posting $100,000 bond on May 16. She was not allowed to attend her high school graduation

“They’re not going to allow her to go to her graduation because of the controversy in the community. And they just don’t want to have any chaos. She’s agreeable to that,” Mitchell said of Trevizo’s graduation.

Law&Crime Network reached out to Artesia High School for comment. Superintendent Thad Phipps replied via email, “I am unable to make a comment on personal student matters.”

“There was not an order or command from the school, as far as we know. They just asked that she not be there so as not to generate any issues whatsoever. And so she agreed to that,” Mitchell said.

Her release stipulations require her to follow a 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. curfew — but she is not required to be on house arrest or wear a GPS ankle bracelet.

“I don’t think that there’s anything surprising or unusual about it,” defense attorney Charles Rittgers told Law&Crime Network referencing Trevizo’s release. “I don’t think she’s a flight risk. The whole purpose of bond is to make sure that someone shows up in court. And probably $100,000 in this situation is more than adequate to make sure that she shows.”

According to Mitchell, Trevizo went back to school after giving birth in January, but following her arrest, only returned to take a final exam. He said she has a 3.86 GPA and is already committed to attending New Mexico State University.

“She has absolutely no criminal record, not even a moving traffic stop. That’s no juvenile record, no suspension from school ever, no infraction at school,” he said. “[She was] a member of the cheer team since she was a freshman in high school, member of the choir. Just an all around top notch student and person.”

Trevizo faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Law&Crime’s Alberto Luperon and Sierra Gillespie contributed to this report.

