A motion-activated camera inside a Wyoming home captured a 10-month-old girl's "scream" on video after a dog walked by, just 30 minutes before she was found dying with a broken arm and broken legs, cops say. A man dating the child's mom is accused of killing her.

John D. Haney, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the child's death, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Haney was taken into custody on Friday in Cheyenne for the March 2025 slaying. An arrest affidavit obtained by the local media outlet Cap City News outlines the allegations against him, including information from cops about the home security footage.

According to the affidavit, Haney was captured on video standing in the doorway of a bathroom before the camera suddenly cut off. There is no footage of him leaving the bathroom, per the affidavit.

Haney allegedly called 911 that day and said he found his girlfriend's daughter unconscious and cold in a bedroom. About 30 minutes before the 911 call was placed, the security camera in the home was activated by a dog walking by and what "is believed to be a scream from [the child]" could be heard, the affidavit says.

First responders arrived on scene and transported the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say she had fractures in one of her arms and both legs, according to Cap City News.

The child's cause of death was listed as asphyxiation and the manner of death was listed as "homicide." While the broken bones did not lead to her death, doctors allegedly told detectives that they were "highly concerning" and suggested that she was abused, the affidavit says.

Haney was interviewed about what happened and he allegedly told investigators that his girlfriend's daughter was acting fussy and he laid her down for a nap, according to police. He allegedly claimed that he went to the bathroom and was in there for 10 minutes before coming out to find her not breathing.

Police arrested Haney after reviewing the security footage and probing the child's death over a span of several months. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond and will appear in court for a probable cause hearing within 10 days if he does not bond out, Cap City News reports.