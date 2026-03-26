A 41-year-old Florida man allegedly gave his girlfriend a gun during an argument and told her to kill herself, saying "go ahead and do it, you p—."

Cops say 37-year-old Camille Mary McGonigle pointed the gun at her head and pulled the trigger. Now the boyfriend, 41-year-old Miguel Hernandez, is facing a manslaughter by culpable negligence charge, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 2 p.m. Jan. 24 to a home on the 4000 block of NE Eighth Avenue in Oakland Park for a shooting. They went inside the home and found McGonigle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to the hospital with "injuries considered non-survivable." She died on Feb. 9.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Hernandez was holding his girlfriend's head when deputies arrived, screaming "help her, help her." She was apparently lying in a pool of blood and unresponsive. Cops said they found a glass pipe used for drugs in the home.

After receiving his Miranda warnings, Hernandez told cops he and McGonigle had been dating and she had a history of making suicidal statements when the two had arguments.

"Hernandez stated he routinely dismissed those statements and told her she would not do that, specifically referencing that her brother had died by suicide approximately two years earlier and that she knew the impact that had on her family," cops wrote.

The defendant said about a week before the suicide, she had picked up a gun and cocked it during an argument but he grabbed the gun and took it away from her.

Per the affidavit, Hernandez said the same events occurred on the day in question with McGonigle picking up the gun from the bed. But this time Hernandez said he did not immediately intervene and she "verbally challenged him and questioned whether he thought she would not do it." Hernandez said he was about 3 or 4 feet away when McGonigle put the gun up to the side of her head and fired, according to the affidavit.

He said that he grabbed McGonigle's head and put pressure on the wound and told his mom, who lived in a different part of the house, to call 911. Hernandez later told cops he believed the shooting was an accident and his girlfriend did not intend to pull the trigger, the affidavit said.

But surveillance footage from inside the home captured the shooting and revealed Hernandez left out a few crucial details in his statement to investigators, cops allege. The video reportedly depicted Hernandez and McGonigle having an argument and showed that Hernandez left the room and returned a short time later before allegedly racking the gun and handing it to McGonigle.

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"After handing her the firearm, Hernandez can be heard yelling at McGonigle multiple times, stating words to the effect of, 'Go ahead and do it' and 'Go ahead and do it, you p—,' repeatedly urging her to kill herself," cops wrote.

McGonigle pulled the trigger. After the gunshot went off, Hernandez yelled "Oh my God, baby, oh my God," and told his mom to call 911, the affidavit said.

Detectives confronted the defendant about how his statements were inconsistent with the events that unfolded on the video. Hernandez "attempted to minimize his actions" and said he wasn't sure whether she grabbed the gun herself or he handed it to her, per police. He then allegedly admitted to handing her the gun.

When asked about his statements encouraging her to commit suicide, he said he was "calling her bluff" and did not believe she would actually fire the weapon, according to the affidavit.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant on March 19 and Hernandez was taken into custody three days later. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. His next court date is set for May 28.

McGonigle, who went by Camie and was originally from Pennsylvania, leaves behind a young son, her obituary said.

"She was known for her creativity and artistic talents, including writing, painting, photography, and playing the piano," the obituary said.

Though her "beauty shined from the inside out," her life was marred by "many hardships and profound losses in her life," including the deaths of her father, brother and partner.

"The trauma of these and other losses deeply affected her and contributed to her struggles with depression and recurring pneumonia. Camie had a gift for caring for and supporting others, even when she found it difficult to do the same for herself," the obituary said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.