A mother of four was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband on the day after their first wedding anniversary, authorities in Georgia say.

Christopher Dean Snow, 31, stands accused of murder in what family members describe as a shocking and senseless act of violence.

A welfare check was requested last weekend at the Spring Valley Apartments on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, Georgia. There, police officers found Casey Allen, 32, stabbed multiple times.

Her sister, Tiffany Agee, received a phone call from Allen’s ex-husband – the father of three children who had just lost their mother.

“He said, ‘Casey is dead,'” the sister, beside herself, told Atlanta-based NBC affiliate WXIA. “And I just, I just threw my phone, and I started screaming, and I just – I just got into a fetal position … And I just kept screaming. ‘No, no, no, no.'”

Allen had just given birth to her fourth child in December 2022. Agee said her sister and new husband appeared to be happy and well.

“She was the happiest I had seen her in so, so long,” Agee told the TV station. “She kept saying how great of a dad he (Snow) is and great of a step-dad he is to her other three kids. I never expected it to be this way. “He really did bring out a lot of happiness in her.”

But there was, allegedly, one crack in the surface, the dead woman’s sister admitted. Earlier in their relationship, Snow had allegedly gotten physical with Allen, Agee told WXIA. Details of that alleged physicality, however, were not relayed.

“She really was the best mom,” Agee added, her voice breaking. “She would do anything for her kids.”

Now, a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 3-and-a-half-month-old are forever without their mother.

The children’s uncle started a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

“Three of the children are now living full-time with their father while the infant lives with Casey’s former in-laws,” the fundraiser says. “We appreciate all love and support and want to give these children the best possible.”

Amber Wilson was Allen’s best friend since the age of 12 when the former woman moved to Georgia from New York.

“It’s such a terrible thing that’s happened to such a good person,” Wilson told the TV station. “We always talked about and wanted to have our own families when we got older.”

And a motive, at least for now, remains elusive.

Police have not offered many details about the tragic slaying. Snow was arrested after being involved in a “serious crash” on I-85 in Gwinnett County, the GPD said. The defendant remains in the hospital as of this writing. The GPD confirmed that police did not pursue Snow before the crash, WXIA reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement on Facebook. “Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete.”

Allen’s mother, Alicia Claire, mourned the loss.

“Parents are not supposed to bury their children. It’s just not right,” she told WXIA. “She was the light in everybody’s life that she touched. She’s going to be missed by a lot of people.”

