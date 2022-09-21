<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deputies say they’ve identified a suspect after two North Carolina teenagers were found shot to death following their mysterious disappearances late last week.

Authorities announced seeking a “juvenile petition” to charge a 17-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that two men checking trail cameras found Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, shot to death on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they filed for the petition Tuesday afternoon.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

Since this teenager is at least 13 years old, this case for first-degree murder would go to adult court under North Carolina law if a juvenile court judge finds probable cause. Being at least 16, the minor would also go to adult court if prosecutors get an indictment for this Class A felony.

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time,” Blackwood said. “I hope the imminent apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”

Both Woods and Clark separately went missing Friday night. A neighbor claimed to see Woods riding in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to NBC News. Deputies believed she had been getting a ride from someone.

“I am eternally grateful for the relationships we have with local, state, and federal partners,” Blackwood said. “I would like to specifically thank the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington Police Department, the Efland Fire Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Viper Unit with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their instrumental assistance.”

Woods’ grandfather Stan Dean put up a cross with lights on it at the site where she and Clark were found, according to The Charlotte Observer. The outlet said there were red roses, blue daisies and late-summer lilies at the foot of the cross.

“I put the cross here with the lights on it because she was afraid of the dark,” he said, voice cracking on Tuesday morning before news of the juvenile murder case.

The grieving grandfather said he took Woods out for ice cream hours before she went missing. She had recently started high school and joined a travel volleyball team.

On Facebook, he offered a $10,000 reward regarding the capture of whoever was responsible for Woods’ murder. He asked that anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a hundred people — family, students, teammates, and faculty — showed up to the football field at East Alamance High School for a vigil to honor Clark, a football player, according to WJZY.

“Today was a true testament to who he was and how he lived his life,” coach and mentor L.J. Flintall told the outlet. “Just loving everyone. Not having a harmful bone in his body.”

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Woods’ funeral raised $23,038 of a $20,000 goal as of Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Clark’s funeral raised $23,355 of a $11,000 goal as of Wednesday.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone with information to call Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.

