Authorities Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 5 People, Injured 18 at LGBTQ Nightclub

Authorities have identified the man who allegedly opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, they said in a press conference on Sunday morning. Five people died and at least 18 were injured, though cops were not sure if each of the 18 were shot. It is still early in the investigation, so they are unable to label this a hate crime at this time, police said. His prior interactions with law enforcement will be part of the investigation. He is currently receiving treatment for injuries, officers said.

As previously reported, police said they got a call shortly before midnight on Saturday regarding an active shooting at the local Club Q. The suspect was taken into custody. In a statement, the business credited customers with stopping the gunman.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” they said in a statement Sunday morning. “Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Officers did not suggest a motive. Club Q had scheduled several shows for Sunday, including a noontime event marketed as an all-ages drag brunch. Such shows became a lightning rod and punching bag for far-right figures, resulting in harassment.

“This is horrific, sickening, and devastating,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement on Sunday. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and made it clear that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

