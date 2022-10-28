Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ Inside San Francisco Home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office. A suspect in the incident is currently in custody, the statement indicates.

The full statement reads as follows:

Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.

Pelosi’s office released the statement at 8:41 a.m. Eastern time, which is 5:41 a.m. in California.

Both Reuters and San Francisco MyNetworkTV affiliate KRON reported that a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson was not immediately available for details on the matter. No official statement appears about the incident on either the San Francisco Police Department’s website or Twitter feed.

The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear at this early hour on the West Coast, Reuters noted.

Paul Pelosi is 82. He owns Financial Leasing Services, a multi-million-dollar San Francisco-based venture capital and real estate firm. Recently, he was sentenced to serve five days in jail on a misdemeanor conviction for drunk driving in Napa County, California.

The identity of the suspect in custody was not immediately released by Pelosi’s office, and neither Reuters nor CNN have immediately named the individual being detained.

CNN said the Speaker was in Washington, D.C., when the alleged attack happened.

KRON noted that the Pelosi house was “vandalized, according to San Francisco police,” on Jan. 1, 2021 “in the lead-up to the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol.” In that incident, “unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” KRON reported, both quoting and citing the police.

This is a developing story . . .

