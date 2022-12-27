Arizona Man Allegedly Shot His 80-Year-Old Stepfather Multiple Times, Killing Him, After Christmas Dinner

An Arizona man has been arrested and charged after allegedly killing his stepfather after family dinner on Christmas Day.

Michael Kaser, 48, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree over the Dec. 25, 2022, shooting death of an as-yet unidentified 80-year-old man, who appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

According to a GPD press release, officers initially responded to a call about a vehicle that had backed into a residence near the corner of Recker Road and Warner Road at around 4:30 p.m. There, police found the victim, shot multiple times, inside the vehicle in question.

The Gilbert Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash, describing the situation as a “major vehicle accident” and reminding residents to pull over for emergency sirens.

“Life saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police department said. “There were no other reported injuries.”

Other officers at the scene eventually made contact with a man described as a “male relative” of the victim who “had exited from a nearby home and made statements about the shooting,” police said.

Citing a “subsequent investigation and witness statements,” the GPD came to believe that Kaser “shot his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner,” according to the press release.

The police department said there are no additional suspects.

The defendant was arrested and charged late Monday morning. He is currently being detained in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ITR Facility, the GPD said. He is being held there on $1 million bond, according to Phoenix-based Fox affiliate KSAZ.

Gilbert PD makes arrest in connection to December 25 shooting investigation: https://t.co/kYJWyZiadd pic.twitter.com/a4XEJK3ECi — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) December 26, 2022

The investigation into the fatal shooting is said to be ongoing.

Details as to why the stepson allegedly shot and killed his stepfather are presently scarce. No motive has been offered by law enforcement. Law&Crime reached out to the GPD for additional information and comment on this story but no response was immediately forthcoming.

Experts have long studied crimes allegedly committed over the holidays, a phenomenon that is regularly a topic of annual news reports and academic studies. This year has been no exception to that trend.

As Law&Crime previously reported, a New Jersey woman allegedly shot and killed her union member husband late on Christmas night – to the shock, dismay and bewilderment of friends and family. In that incident, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly murdered 57-year-old David B. Wigglesworth for unknown reasons. Authorities are presently keeping mum about the circumstances of the shooting.

Much further down the Atlantic Coast, a Sunshine State woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. In that incident, Kristi McCaffery, 55, was charged with attempted murder in the first degree, according to Panama City, Fla.-based NBC affiliate WJHG. The alleged victim’s name has yet to be released but he is expected to survive; McCaffery is being held in the Bay County Jail without bond. The presumed motive in that incident is currently a mystery as well.

[image via Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]