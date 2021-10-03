Police Say They Found Woman Who Allegedly Murdered Grandmother, Sparked AMBER Alert

Update – 4:34 p.m.: Police announced that suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was apprehended in Georgia, and her son Dior Singleton, 2, was also found. From authorities:

Camille Singleton, who was wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Clayton, was apprehended today in Georgia with assistance from the South Fulton Police Department. Singleton and her son, Dior, are both in custody. Clayton Police Detectives are currently on their way to Georgia. No further information is being released at this time.

Our original story is below.

Cops say there has been a murder in Clayton, North Carolina, and they also put out an AMBER Alert for a young child. Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, killed a 68-year-old woman, investigators said. Police believe she is also traveling with her son Dior Singleton, 2. Officers identified the murder victim as Inita Gaither. Relatives said she was Camille Singleton’s grandmother, according to WTVD. Authorities reportedly found her with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cops said they responded to Gaither’s home Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Citing witnesses, officers said Camille Singleton was their suspect, and they obtained an arrest warrant.

They believed she was initially driving a white U-Haul pickup truck, and that she fled the area. In their AMBER Alert update, they said that vehicle was returned to a U-Haul dealership in Georgia.

“Singleton was last known to be operating a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574,” officers said on Friday. “However, we have learned through our investigation that the vehicle has been turned back in to a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a drop box. We are still working that lead to determine any additional information we can.”

Dior Singleton’s father is deployed on a U.S. Navy ship, cops said.

Officers warn that Camille Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous. They ask that anyone with information contact them at (919) 553-4611. Locals can also call 911.

