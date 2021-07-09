AMBER ALERT: Two-Year-Old Boy and His Mother Abducted by Boy’s Father in New Jersey, Police Say

A two-year-old boy and his mother are missing, and authorities blame the child’s father. The New Jersey State Police put out an AMBER Alert Friday afternoon for Sebastian Rios, 2, and Yasemin Uyaf, 24.

The boy’s father Tyler Rios, 27, is considered the suspect. He is thought to have abducted the pair earlier Friday, according to the State Police. He could be driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta featuring New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

The circumstances around the disappearances remains unclear. It is also unclear why authorities consider Tyler Rios a suspect. Nonetheless, information suggests the father did not reside with the mother and their son. Rahway, N.J., where Yasemin and Sebastian live, is near the state line along Staten Island, New York. From Rahway, it is an estimated one-half-hour drive south to Tyler Rios’s city of Highland Park.

From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. In the City of Rahway in the County of Union at approximately 9 AM on July 9th, 2021. The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with Brown hair, and Brown eyes. He is approximately 3 ft. 05 in. tall, and weighs approximately 47 pounds. The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with Black hair and Brown eyes. He is approximately 5 ft. 09 in. tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Law&Crime reached out to The New Jersey State Police for more information. That agency pointed us to the Rahway Police Department, which in turn pointed us to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where spokesman Mark Spivey said there was no new information to share.

AMBER ALERT in Rahway, NJ. Police looking for a 2 year old boy and his mom — BOTH allegedly abducted by the boy’s father. Police staked out at the mom’s house — 915 Westfield Avenue in Rahway. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/rpBD7K8KgQ — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) July 9, 2021

In New Jersey, AMBER Alerts are activated when (1) there is a reason to believe a minor was abducted, (2) there is reason to believe the child may be in danger of dying or sustaining serious bodily injury, and (3) if there is reason to believe the AMBER Alert would help find the child.

This is a developing story.

[Images via New Jersey State Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]