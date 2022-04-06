Alabama Man Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity to Murdering and Raping 5-Year-Old Girl Whose Mother Allegedly Sold Her for Abuse

A man has pleaded not guilty by reason of “mental disease or defect” in murdering and sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl, according to The Ledger-Enquirer. The next step for Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, is to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors have alleged that Williams’s co-defendant Kristy Marie Siple, a.k.a. Kristy Hoskins, sold her daughter Kamarie Holland to be raped. The 5-year-old was reported missing on Dec. 13 from Columbus, Georgia, but turned up dead at an abandoned house in nearby Russell County, Alabama, where the criminal case is being held.

Williams allegedly reported himself sexually abusing the victim’s body after strangling Holland to death.

Williams was arraigned Tuesday on capital murder charges. If acquitted on the insanity plea, he would go to an institution for the criminally insane, Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey reportedly said.

Circuit Court Judge David Johnson set a tentative trial date for Aug. 19, but said, “Obviously it won’t be ready for trial.”

As is normal for insanity pleas, the defense has the burden to show “by clear and convincing evidence” that Williams could not understand “the nature and quality or wrongfulness of his acts.” From Alabama law:

(a) It is an affirmative defense to a prosecution for any crime that, at the time of the commission of the acts constituting the offense, the defendant, as a result of severe mental disease or defect, was unable to appreciate the nature and quality or wrongfulness of his acts. Mental disease or defect does not otherwise constitute a defense. (b) “Severe mental disease or defect” does not include an abnormality manifested only by repeated criminal or otherwise antisocial conduct. (c) The defendant has the burden of proving the defense of insanity by clear and convincing evidence.

Williams faces the death sentence if convicted as charged.

Holland’s mother Siple faces a count of sex trafficking for allegedly taking money for the sexual abuse, and three counts of felony murder with base charges of rape, sodomy, and kidnapping. If convicted, she would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Siple denied wrongdoing in an interview after her daughter’s death.

“I’m a mommy,” Siple told WTVM in a Dec. 15 interview. “I did not have nothing to do with this. She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her.”

Karmarie’s father has had some choice words for Siple, however.

“She’s a monster,” Corey Holland said after initial charges. “A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

[Booking photos via Russell County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]