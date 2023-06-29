Not only did a man sexually assault a woman who mistook him for an Uber driver, but he did it in an SUV belonging to his lover, according to cops in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the arrest affidavits, the woman called the ride-share service on Saturday evening but mistakenly entered a blue Ford Explorer. The suspect driver was Kenneth Levelle Streeter, 32, officers said. According to the affidavits, the woman had been drinking and was not paying attention to the direction the suspect’s SUV was going or that her app indicated she was not in the correct vehicle.

“The defendant parked the vehicle behind an apartment complex and entered the back seat where the victim was seated,” documents stated. “The defendant then began kissing the victim’s body and when she refuted his advance[s] and tried to exit the vehicle, the defendant forcibly pulled her back into the vehicle, ripping a white shirt off the victim and leaving her shoes outside the vehicle, and then closed the right rear passenger door. The defendant put his hands down the victim’s pants and touched her vagina.”

The woman, however, managed to pull out a pocket knife and fled out the driver’s side back door, according to the affidavits.

“This is all captured on video,” police wrote. “The defendant was positively identified by the registered owner of the vehicle, whom he had been dating for several months.”

Streeter is held on a total $200,000 bond for attempted sexual battery and kidnapping, but jail records in Pinellas County also note that he’s also being held for ICE. Police documents show he is from Turks and Caicos Islands. His attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

