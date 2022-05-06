After 10-Year-Old Girl Died in Easter House Fire Allegedly Set by Brother, Police Turn Attention to Parents and Abuse Claims

A young girl lies dead, killed in a house fire allegedly set by her elder brother. Now officers are looking for their parents, saying the children lived in squalid conditions. Father William Linn McCue, 47, and mother Carina Wisniewski McCue, 38, are wanted on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children, and false imprisonment, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Officer Hidehsi Valle said in a press release obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Their 15-year-old son allegedly set fire to their home on Beaver Road early on April 17, Easter Sunday, killing sister Zoe McCue, 10. He made his way to a church in nearby Rockdale County, where he confessed to the arson, police said. The teenager faces charges including murder, but the ensuing investigation allegedly turned up evidence of other crimes involving the McCue parents.

Zoe was found dead in a windowless bathroom, police said. Officers claimed there was a makeshift bed in the bathtub, officers said. The actual toilets in the home were out of commission, with the septic tank either full or not working, Valle said. Cops instead found what they described as an “improvised camping-style toilet” in the residence, she said. The showers and bathtubs also allegedly appeared to be broken. Cops noted that water from the kitchen sink was redirected to a five-gallon bucket on the floor.

The McCue parents were last known to be at the Hometown Suites at 1775 North Brown Road in the Gwinnett County city of Lawrenceville. They were driving a white 2017 Honda According bearing the Georgia license plate CHB7385. They were last seen driving this in the Gwinnett County City of Norcross near the intersection of Oakbrook Parkway and I-85 North.

The couple’s three other children are in state protective custody, officers said.

You can contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 if you have any information on the case, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. If you wish to be anonymous, reach Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Awards are also available through Crime Stoppers, assuming an arrest and indictment occur.

[Screenshot via WCGL]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]