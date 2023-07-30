Lindsay Shiver appeared on her social media accounts as a devoted wife and mother, but police in The Bahamas claim she plotted to murder her husband, former college football player Robert Shiver.

Authorities also charge her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, and a man by the name of Faron Newbold.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” the police report stated, according to The Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

The Shivers have a home in the Bahamas, a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet.

Robert Shivers filed for divorce upon learning of the affair. Then Lindsay, Bethel, and Newbold allegedly started planning. This an alleged murder-for-hire plot, according to WTVY, which cited sources familiar with the investigation.

Cops said they discovered the plot while looking into a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on the islet of Great Guana Cay, according to Bahamas Court News.

When searching a suspect’s phone, they discovered WhatsApp messages detailing the murder plan, they said.

Defendant Shiver was arrested in Abaco. She, Bethel, and Newbold were flown out to Nassau to appear before a judge. They reportedly did not have to enter plea. Court is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Law&Crime could not immediately confirm if the defendants have attorneys at this time.

Robert Shiver played for Auburn University’s football team as a deep snapper in the 2000s.

Lindsay Shiver included this quote in a March 6, 2020 post to Instagram:

“The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other.”

“So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe,” she added, including a kissy face emoji. “Cheers to many more.”

