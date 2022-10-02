Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly shot a 3-year-old boy in the head, killing him. They identified the victim as Mateo Zastro, 3, according to local reports out of Chicago, Illinois.

“That child usually sits in the front seat next to his mother, but he wanted to get back to sit next to his brother,” said community activist Andrew Holmes, who spent a couple hours trying to comfort the family on Saturday. https://t.co/DWdIwTWhM5 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 2, 2022

3-year-old Mateo Zastro was shot in the head while riding in his mother’s car with three other siblings Friday night in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood. He died at the hospital. Police believe the shooting stems from a road rage incident. @nbcchicago https://t.co/oTTTGraTgi pic.twitter.com/q0CPGSzDbZ — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 1, 2022

Zastro was riding in a vehicle with his three siblings Friday night. His mother was driving. Somehow, she became involved in a road rage incident. It is unclear what started it, but Zastro’s mother tried to extract themselves from this situation.

“The mother attempted to leave from the other vehicles, when the offender subsequently followed her,” 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne said, according to WFLD. “Several shots were fired.”

Police reportedly said a male passenger in the the backseat of a red car began shooting at the 4400 block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn neighborhood. This suspect vehicle may have been a Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang.

Zastro, who had been struck in the head, died eight hours later at Christ Medical Center, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

“I want to offer our deep and profound condolences to the family of this precious 3-year-old child,” Spreyne reportedly said. “Our hearts are broken by the senseless act of violence that took this child’s life.”

You can make anonymous tips to Chicagopolice.org. There is a $7,000 reward for information resulting in charges and a conviction.

