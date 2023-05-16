A Florida grand jury charged three teenagers, one as young as 12 years old, with murder in connection with the deaths of three other teens found discarded in locations across the area.

Robert Robinson, 17, Tahj Brewton, 16, and Christopher Atkins, 12, have been indicted on charges for crimes that allegedly lead to the deaths of Layla Silvernail, 16, Michael Hodo Jr., 17, and Camille Quarles, 16.

“Not only are the victims juveniles, but the murderers are juveniles as well,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods bitterly remarked in a press conference last month.

The office of State Attorney William Gladson announced the indictments on Tuesday.

Jail records show that Robinson is held for three counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of robbery with a firearm, and one count of tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Brewton is held for three counts of murder in the first degree and a count each of robbery with a firearm, robbery-carjacking with a firearm or weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding, and tampering with electronic monitoring device.

Atkins is held for one count of murder in the first degree, robbery with a firearm, and tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Authorities previously said that the victims were found either shot to death or dying in locations across Ocklawaha, Florida. Silvernail, shot in the head, was discovered unconscious near a dumpster on March 30; she died at the hospital. Hodo was found dead the following morning, March 31, on the side of the road — shot in the back of the head. Quarles was discovered on April 1 in the trunk of Silvernail’s vehicle.

“Quarles had been shot two times and murdered while in the trunk of the vehicle,” prosecutors wrote.

Responding to rumors, the sheriff said last month that Silvernail “was there of her own free will” that fateful night, citing interviews and phone evidence. He also said the suspects were committing burglaries and robberies, which they referred to as a “lick.” The sheriff said there was “nothing specific to say it was any rivalry” that led to the murders, but noted each of the suspects is associated with a gang.

“Basically, simple terms: There is no honor among thieves,” the sheriff said. “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them — two of them right there,” the sheriff said, gesturing to Robert Robinson’s and Christopher Atkins’ mugshots on screen. “They fled the scene, but left a lot of evidence in their wake.”

Southeastern Fastpitch recently mourned Silvernail as a “team player and an amazing athlete.”

“She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed,” a GoFundMe said.

Matt Naham contributed to this report.

