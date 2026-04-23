An argument between two men at a Pennsylvania apartment escalated until one of them shoved the other through a balcony railing, sending them both careening to the street below.

Neftali Feliciano-Perez, 53, has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The incident killed Moises Galarza-Bermudez, authorities say.

The victim's age is unclear.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feliciano-Perez and Galarza-Bermudez were at Galarza-Bermudez's apartment on the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. The small city is located about 45 miles west of Philadelphia.

According to a criminal complaint cited by the Chester County District Attorney's Office, the two men were arguing on a second-story balcony. As they argued, "the defendant pushed the victim into the railing, causing it to break and both men to fall to the pavement below," the agency added.

Police responded to the scene to find Galarza-Bermudez "lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and no pulse." He was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Feliciano-Perez was still at the scene. Investigators say they determined "he pushed a victim through a railing and off the side of an apartment building," causing the victim's death.

Authorities did not mention the defendant having suffered any injuries.

"This is the case of an altercation that got out of control," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe. "Our thoughts go to Mr. Galarza-Bermudez's friends and family during this difficult time."

Feliciano-Perez was arrested. He was then arraigned and booked into the Chester County Prison after being unable to post $750,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on April 29.