1 Person Dead, 5 People Injured After Shooting at California Church: Deputies

Deputies from Orange County, California, say someone opened fire at a local church. A suspect was detained at the scene, they said.

Officers did not identify the victims. One person is dead. Four people are critically wounded, and one has minor injuries, authorities said.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

“El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area,” deputies said. “Authorities initially said they responded to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods.”

Authorities did not immediately suggest a motive in the incident.

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement,” said the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom. “No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

“A shooting at a church in Laguna Woods has left multiple people injured,” said U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-California 45th District), who represents Orange County. “This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo. This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”

This incident follows the day after a gunman opened fire on a supermarket across the country in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and injuring three. Authorities said that was Payton S. Gendron, 18. Motivated by a racist ideology, he targeted the Tops Friendly Market specifically for its demographic. Officers described 11 of the victims as Black, and two as white.

Celestine Chaney, 65, Roberta Drury, 32, security guard Aaron W. Salter, 55, Ruth Whitfield, 86, and Pearly Young, 77, have been identified as among the slain victims. Survivor Zaire Goodman is said to be recovering.

[Screenshot via Alana Geiger]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]