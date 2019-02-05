‘You Are an Embarrassment to the Profession’: Twitter Feud Between Avenatti and Immigration Lawyer Gets Out of Control

When the Trump administration was enforcing their zero tolerance policy for illegal immigration, resulting in thousands of children being separated from their families, Michael Avenatti offered his services to represent people affected by this. Apparently New York immigration attorney Diego Aranda Teixeira isn’t a fan. Also apparently, Avenatti isn’t too thrilled with what Teixeira has had to say about him.

Teixeira has been knocking Avenatti for his immigration law practice for quite some time. Back in August, when information got out about how Avenatti had certain child clients agree to voluntary departure when their parents had already been deported, Teixeira said:

The information that is publicly available raises the question of whether Mr. Avenatti has just set up a voluntary departure conveyor belt that may have long-standing negative consequences for these individuals, as well-meaning as Mr. Avenatti may be.

Avenatti defended this by stating that the children’s parents had already been deported, but Teixeira said that wasn’t a good enough reason.

Not a good reason to just decide to get voluntary departure for the kids. Maybe the credible fear interview was incorrectly decided. Maybe there was a due process problem. Maybe the kids have different claims than the parents, so it's irrelevant what happened to the parents. &c https://t.co/LNmIjZFsq6 — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) August 18, 2018

Jump ahead to February, and apparently Avenatti decided to confront him outside of social media. This lead to a sprawling Twitter thread that was kicked off with this tweet:

OMG @MichaelAvenatti CALLED ME AND HE’S CRAZY — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

Avenatti replied, saying, ” No – I called you a terrible lawyer who thinks Twitter is a forum to attack other lawyers when you don’t know what the hell you are talking about.”

No – I called you a terrible lawyer who thinks Twitter is a forum to attack other lawyers when you don’t know what the hell you are talking about. How long have you been practicing? Because from what I can tell, it’s about 2 min. You need to learn the law before you pop off. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

Teixiera kept tweeting about the phone call, and Avenatti kept firing back.

You are an embarrassment to the profession. You think you can accuse people of malpractice without repercussions and without anyone calling you out on your BS. You know nothing of my cases or clients. And yet you throw around accusations like you do. I’m happy to compare resumes. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

Law&Crime reached out to Teixeira about his spat with Avenatti, but he has yet to respond. His tweets made it seem like the call from Avenatti came out of nowhere, and that it was a response to his comments about him from months ago.

Dude what are you actually doing

I just commented ages ago on what you said you were doing and based on that, I and a bunch of other immigration attorneys realized you were not really providing the best advice

*but crucially we made clear it was based just on what you said* — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

Avenatti insisted that Teixeira doesn’t have all the facts and shouldn’t be talking about his cases.

You have no idea what I advised my clients or what they asked me to do. And you don’t even know basic law. And yet you think you are some “expert” to cast aspersions on other lawyers about their clients. If you can’t take the heat, don’t attack others. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

While there’s no recent record of Teixeira tweeting about Avenatti recently before this, one user pointed out that Teixeira apparently deleted at least one tweet in the middle of Monday night’s feud. It looks like Teixeira said something about recording the call, which could be a legal issue given that Avenatti is based in California, where that’s against the law.

Exactly. This idiot is out there claiming I commit malpractice without knowing anything about my clients or their wishes and he doesn’t even know this basic law. He is an embarrassment. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

When asked about the situation by Law&Crime, Avenatti said, “He is a nobody who seems to think he knows about my clients and my cases but in reality knows nothing. He’s not even a decent Twitter lawyer – an embarrassment to the profession.”

As of Tuesday morning, it seems like the fight has died down. At least for now.

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]