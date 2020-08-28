Video Shows Someone Throwing a Trash Can Lid, Hitting a Minneapolis Police Officer in the Head

Video from Minneapolis, Minnesota shows a metal garbage can lid hitting a police officer in the head during widespread disorder in the city. As seen on footage, he was reaching for the driver’s side door of an official vehicle when someone threw the object across the street, striking him in the head. He fell to the ground and his helmet came off.

Bystanders cheered. At least one other officer stepped between them and the law enforcement official who had been hit. The injured officer’s injuries are thought to be non-life threatening, a Minneapolis police spokesperson said, according to Fox 9.

This incident follows reported looting and vandalism in Minneapolis after a murder suspect died.

Sheriff deputies in riot gear just showed up. People continue to try and cross the line they’re holding. I heard them say they are about to start making arrests. pic.twitter.com/4AIApwPwSx — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

The suspect was wanted in a shooting Wednesday. A body was found in a parking ramp. Police have said that two men and one woman were in an argument. One man allegedly shot the other. The suspect allegedly fled. But as seen on video released by police, he appeared to shoot himself in the head as officers found him, and began to confront him. Cops put out the footage as rumors circulated that officers were the ones who killed him. Looting occurred in the wake of the incident. An 8 p.m. CT curfew was established for Minneapolis and St. Paul on Thursday night.

Minneapolis State Patrol announced that they and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials arrested 33 people last night.

Troopers and @mndnr conservation officers arrested 33 people last night in #Minneapolis while working to restore order and clear businesses of looters. Troopers arrested 28 people, the @mndnr arrested five. @MinneapolisPD will have overall arrest totals. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) August 27, 2020

[Screengrab via Fox 9]

