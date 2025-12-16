A Minnesota woman is accused of mowing down a 3-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash that she later filed an insurance claim for — telling Nationwide agents she hit a "big rock" in an alley and then found the child "crying over a toy," according to court documents.

Dollara Muktar Mohamed allegedly admitted to discovering "a little girl lying on the ground" when she got out of the Kia Sorento she was driving on Oct. 13 to inspect the damage from the rock she said she hit. But the 32-year-old claimed in a statement that was recorded by Nationwide Insurance that the child was not struck or injured, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

"She said she picked up the little girl and 'dusted her off,'" the complaint alleges, citing the recorded statement. "She claimed she did not hit the child, and that the child was 'autistic' and crying over a toy. She said the little girl's brother was standing there. She said she left the area and dropped her two friends off at the gas station."

According to police, the victim and her brother were outside together in Minneapolis when Mohamed hit the 3-year-old as she was "playing in the dirt" near their driveway, which is located by the alley where Mohamed said the crash happened. Cops say she "briefly got out of the vehicle to see what happened" and then got back into the car and fled the scene.

Authorities and paramedics were called and the girl was transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit. The child suffered from "severe abrasions to the side of her face, a skull fracture, brain bleed, and a traumatic brain injury," according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage obtained from local businesses allegedly shows Mohamed and two passengers driving away from the scene of the hit-and-run. "Screaming and crying is heard on video," the complaint says.

Mohamed is captured driving to a nearby convenience store and getting out in the parking lot with the passengers. "[Mohamed] watches the ambulance pass by as it heads to the scene," the complaint recounts.

In the days following the crash, police investigators used the security footage to track down the owner of the Kia, who is related to Mohamed. They allegedly told cops that Mohamed and the family submitted an insurance claim with Nationwide about the incident, but she never mentioned hitting a child.

An investigator managed to reach Mohamed over the phone before her arrest, and she allegedly denied hitting anything but did confirm she was driving the Kia. "When the investigator confronted her with running over a 3-year-old child, [Mohamed] responded that the child 'was not 3 years old' and that 'her mom neglected her outside,'" according to the complaint.

Mohamed was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and failure to stop. Her bail was set at $75,000 and she remained behind bars Monday, with her next court date scheduled for Jan. 13, 2026.