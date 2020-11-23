This Smiling Man Allegedly Killed 2 People at a Sonic Drive-In, and Lit a U-Haul on Fire

What do you think of when you imagine a killer? The Bellevue Police Department in Nebraska say the owner of this bespectacled, beaming face shot four people on Saturday at a Sonic Drive-In. Two of the victims died. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail early Sunday morning, and the mugshot above is from that entry in the online records.

Press conference for the November 21 Bellevue Sonic shooting https://t.co/g8iWGrCAvu — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) November 23, 2020

Police noted that they arrested Silva on Wednesday in connection to a much lesser crime. Someone from out of state reported that they believed their Sonic app was being used in a fraudulent manner, according to cops. Authorities made contact with Silva after tracking down the suspect’s vehicle, and they claimed to come up with probable cause for an arrest. Officials said that the defendant did have a concealed carry permit, but the three guns in the vehicle were taken as evidence. The vehicle was impounded. Silva was then arrested and charged with identity theft in an amount less than $500.

Please see the additional press release regarding the Sonic shooting from last night. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. was arrested and booked at the Sarpy County Jail for two counts of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Arson. pic.twitter.com/eNbFhani1M — BPD Lt. Jashinske (@Lt_Jashinske) November 22, 2020

The story took a horrifying turn on Saturday night. A U-Haul was reported to be on fire. According to cops, a witness said there were wires and tubes sticking out of the back of the truck. Another person reported shots fired at the Sonic Drive-In. Police said four people were shot, and a fifth was injured. All five were identified as employees at the Sonic.

See the attached press release containing the names of victims from last nigh’s shooting at Sonic. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Vc7SMjrsK3 — BPD Lt. Jashinske (@Lt_Jashinske) November 23, 2020

Ryan Helbert, 28, and Nathan Pastrana, 22, were declared dead at the scene, police said. Kenneth Gerner, 25, and Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Police reported that four firearms were located at the Sonic, but none on the suspect’s person. Silva was taken into custody shortly after law enforcement arrived, authorities said. Officers said the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday.

Silva faces two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson. He is being held at the Sarpy County Jail without bond. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Sarpy County Jail]

