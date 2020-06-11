Watch Our Live Network Now

‘That Really Just Happened’: President Trump Congratulates the ‘S.S.’ for Doing a ‘Great Job’

Aaron KellerJun 11th, 2020, 10:44 am

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with industry executives on the reopening of the U.S. economy in the State Dining Room May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump also answered questions on developments in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning called the United States Secret Service the “S.S.” in a tweet which praising multiple law enforcement agencies for doing a “great job” handling “protesters, agitators” and “anarchists,” including “ANTIFA,” around the White House.

The Secret Service’s appropriate abbreviation is “U.S.S.S.”  The agency generally calls itself the “U.S. Secret Service” in press releases.

The “S.S.” reference immediately conjured links to the Nazi Schutzstaffel, which translates to English as “protection squadron” and which is abbreviated “SS.” The Nazi SS under Adolf Hitler is considered one of the most terroristic paramilitary groups of the World War II era.

Trump’s 280-character tweet (yes, we counted) is below. The 2020 character limit for a tweet is exactly 280 characters.

Trump’s choice of abbreviation drew immediate backlash from those who believed there surely was a better way for the president to reference the “U.S. Secret Service.”  Other words in the president’s tweet could have been abbreviated other ways:  “Nat’l” and “W.H.” are two obvious and possible examples.

Below is a roundup of some of the “that really just happened” reaction.

[Image via Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network.  The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings.  DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: