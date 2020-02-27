Featured Posts

Someone Stole and Crashed a Hearse Carrying a Dead Body: Deputies

by | 4:32 pm, February 27th, 2020

What the heck happened in Los Angeles, California? The search for a stolen SUV came to an end on Thursday. The driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed after trying to flee deputies, according to CBS Los Angeles. Grand theft auto happens all the time, but not like this: The vehicle reportedly contained a body bag with a woman’s body.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The precise motive, and the driver’s perspective remains unclear.

The search started Wednesday night. The defendant jumped into the vehicle during a funeral at a church in Pasadena, and drove off, deputies said. The body was not linked to that ceremony, however.

Deputies made a public plea for the suspect to bring back the body.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” they said late Wednesday local time. (It was originally reported that the vehicle contained a casket, but it was later described as a body bag.)

That’s not what ended up happening. The vehicle crashed on Thursday, authorities said.

