Someone Stole and Crashed a Hearse Carrying a Dead Body: Deputies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What the heck happened in Los Angeles, California? The search for a stolen SUV came to an end on Thursday. The driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed after trying to flee deputies, according to CBS Los Angeles. Grand theft auto happens all the time, but not like this: The vehicle reportedly contained a body bag with a woman’s body.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The precise motive, and the driver’s perspective remains unclear.

DEVELOPING: CHP about to re-open all lanes of SB 110 after the hearse chase & crash. This was the traffic backup a short time ago. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/5guzSyXRSD — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) February 27, 2020

The search started Wednesday night. The defendant jumped into the vehicle during a funeral at a church in Pasadena, and drove off, deputies said. The body was not linked to that ceremony, however.

Deputies made a public plea for the suspect to bring back the body.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” they said late Wednesday local time. (It was originally reported that the vehicle contained a casket, but it was later described as a body bag.)

That’s not what ended up happening. The vehicle crashed on Thursday, authorities said.

Huge THANK YOU to the good samaritan that called law enforcement when they saw the stolen vehicle. We also want to send condolences to the family members of the deceased person, who had to deal with this tragedy. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

[Screengrab via CBS Los Angeles]