Search for Missing Georgia College Student Apparently Ends in Tragedy

February 18th, 2020

The search for missing college student Anitra Gunn, 23, has apparently ended in tragedy. An investigator with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reportedly announced Tuesday that they found her dead. A local law enforcement officer said the body is still unidentified, however.

Police said that she was last seen Friday at about 11:30 a.m. in Fort Valley, Georgia. Officials released her description. Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon asked the public for information on Gunn’s whereabouts.

That search apparently came to a tragic end on Tuesday. Special Agent J.T. Ricketson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County near the border with Peach County, according to 13 WMAZ.

Spurgeon confirmed the discovery of a woman’s body, but said that her identity remains unknown.

“The body will be sent to a state forensics laboratory,” he said.

Officials said Monday that the investigation started after they were contacted by Gunn’s family. Relatives said she had not contacted them for an unusual amount of time.

[Image via the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety]

