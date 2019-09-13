NYPD Officer Pleads No Contest to Drunk Break-In, Calling Black Homeowner N-Word

New York City Police Officer Michael Reynolds, 25, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to felony aggravated burglary and three counts of misdemeanor assault, all related to a break-in in Nashville, Tennessee, according to News Channel 5.

This stems from an incident early morning July 9, 2018. Reynolds, who was on vacation, was staying at an Airbnb in the building next to Conese Halliburton‘s home. Cops say that broke into her home while he was drunk at 2:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage caught a man yelling, “Try to shoot me, I’ll break every bone in your f—ing neck, you f—ing n—–.”

He is white. Halliburton is black. She told WKRN that the comment was directed at her.

“I’m screaming at the [911] operator, ‘He’s in my house! He’s in my house,'” Halliburton told The Tennessean about the incident. She claimed that Reynold was yelling, “This is my motherf—ing house.”

The intruder left after she told him that the 911 operator said that cops were on their way, she said.

Sentencing is set for November 7. When Reynolds turned himself in to Nashville cops, the NYPD said that it suspended Reynolds without pay over the allegation.

“He knows what he did. It’s on video,” Halliburton told News Channel 5. “There’s audio. There was people there, so how can he not plead guilty and say this is what you did and stand up and be truthful. You’re an officer.”

She said that during the break-in, he made it past the first bedroom, and down the hall, before her sons stopped him.

