Motorcyclist Calmly Stopped at Gas Station and Stole Someone’s Gas While Fleeing Deputies (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A motorcyclist was caught on video fleeing authorities at various rates of speed in the San Gabriel Valley in California on Monday. He was spotted earlier traveling as fast as 130 miles an hour on the freeway, according to a ABC7 stream seen above.

At one point of the hour-long incident, the biker could be seen dipping into a gas station next to a gray sedan. While the occupants of the sedan were apparently not looking, he grabbed the gas nozzle and used it in an attempt to refill his motorcycle.

No, really! You can see it happen in the video below. The incident occurs at the 30:20-mark in the video above.

The motorcyclist made a quick stop for gas. Watch live:https://t.co/g4mQNFFahv pic.twitter.com/ukW6E2w6BM — KTLA (@KTLA) June 7, 2021

The incident began when deputies tried to pull over the man for reckless driving, and a possible DUI in Norwalk, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Michelle Sanchez told Law&Crime on the phone. The man fled, Sanchez said. The pursuit was canceled and deputies moved to surveillance, the spokesperson added.

LIVE: Police are in pursuit of a motorcyclist through the streets of Los Angeles. https://t.co/C9upZ4SHXl — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 7, 2021

As seen on video, the biker eventually appeared to turn into or near a parking garage in Pasadena. Authorities arrived at the scene and surrounded it. The biker appeared to be wearing a black jacket while he was riding the motorcycle. It read “I Don’t Stop 4 Cops,” according to KTLA.

The man law enforcement took into custody was wearing a white shirt and it was unclear if this was the same individual as the suspect. The live stream ended there.

The incident remains under investigation, Pasadena Police Lt. Javier Aguilar told Law&Crime on the phone. No injuries were reported.

[Screengrab via ABC7]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]