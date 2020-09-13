Maskless Man Broke 70-Year-Old’s Bones, Spat on Him After Being Told to Step Away: Police

Police in Winter Park, Florida say they arrested a man for an attack on a 70-year-old male victim. They identified the suspect as Rovester Ingram, 24.

As seen on surveillance video, there was an assault at a local Citgo gas station. According to the police account, the 70-year-old victim had asked the defendant, who was not wearing a mask, to step away. Ingram allegedly followed the man outside the Citgo, and began punching him as the victim attempted to escape by re-entering the store . The defendant followed him back in, punching and kicking him, authorities said. He shoved the 70-year-old to the ground, continuing to strike him, officers said. He grabbed the man by the hair, dragged him out out of the store onto a parking space, continued to punch him while the victim was pron, then spat on him and kicked him in the head, according to police.

The 70-year-old is described as having suffered serious injuries, including broken bones. Cops said they identified Ingram from the surveillance footage, and they arrested him without incident at his home.

#ARREST Thanks to the diligent work of our officers, a violent offender was positively identified and arrested. pic.twitter.com/tdYia4lAJJ — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 11, 2020

Ingram remains at the Orange County Jail on a count each of kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize, and aggravated battery involving great bodily harm on a person older than 65. Records show he is being represented by a local public defender’s office. They did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Screengrab via Fox 35]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]