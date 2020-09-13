Maskless Man Broke 70-Year-Old’s Bones, Spat on Him After Being Told to Step Away: Police

Police in Winter Park, Florida say they arrested a man for an attack on a 70-year-old male victim. They identified the suspect as Rovester Ingram, 24.
As seen on surveillance video, there was an assault at a local Citgo gas station. According to the police account, the 70-year-old victim had asked the defendant, who was not wearing a mask, to step away. Ingram allegedly followed the man outside the Citgo, and began punching him as the victim attempted to escape by re-entering the store . The defendant followed him back in, punching and kicking him, authorities said. He shoved the 70-year-old to the ground, continuing to strike him, officers said. He grabbed the man by the hair, dragged him out out of the store onto a parking space, continued to punch him while the victim was pron, then spat on him and kicked him in the head, according to police.
The 70-year-old is described as having suffered serious injuries, including broken bones. Cops said they identified Ingram from the surveillance footage, and they arrested him without incident at his home.
Thanks to the diligent work of our officers, a violent offender was positively identified and arrested. pic.twitter.com/tdYia4lAJJ
— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 11, 2020
Ingram remains at the Orange County Jail on a count each of kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize, and aggravated battery involving great bodily harm on a person older than 65. Records show he is being represented by a local public defender’s office. They did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.
[Screengrab via Fox 35]
