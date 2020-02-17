Featured Posts

Married Baseball Player Asks for Restraining Order Against Fan Who Insists She’s His ‘Future Wife’

by | 1:47 pm, February 17th, 2020

Through an attorney, married New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has asked that a Bronx court issue a restraining order against a fan who has insisted she is his “future wife.”

Gina Devasahayam, 46, is already persona non grata at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, where the team has begun spring training activities, according to NJ.com. Guards there were given her picture. She’s not allowed inside the facilities, nor anywhere near Gardner.

Devasahayam sued Gardner, the Yankees, and even Major League Baseball after she was kicked out of Yankee Stadium in October. In the complaint, she insisted she was Gardner’s “future wife” and, as his significant other, should be granted access to the stadium.

The thing is, the baseball player is already married.

“That is not of importance,” Devasahayam told the news outlet.

The so-called couple has never even met. Nonetheless, the plaintiff has claimed Gardner signaled his attraction to her during games. This includes him making a “sad face” during home games she doesn’t attend, or him motioning “with his hip on the stairs as though he is having sexual intercourse with me.”

When it comes down to it, though, this is a totally one-sided attraction. As apparent from the court action, Gardner wants nothing to do with Devasahayam. The centerfielder’s agent and the Yankees declined to comment in this story. Gardner hasn’t commented.

A Twitter account in Devasashaym’s name shows flirty tweets directed at Gardner and also references the lawsuit.

