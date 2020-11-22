Man Wearing Inflatable Trump Pool Tube Charged After Blowing on Women (VIDEO)

A man has been charged in a bizarre incident out of Loudoun County, Virginia. As seen on video, an individual wearing an inflatable Trump pool tube argued with a number of women, and blew on them.

“Get away from me,” said one of the women as the man faced the camera. “Get away from me.”

The man with the pool tube turned toward another.

“Do what you want, sweetheart,” he said, and denied he was in anyone’s face.

The other woman told him he was in her face, and he needed to back off because he did not have a mask.

The man blew hoarsely at the woman, and turned away while smiling. At least one of the women claimed this was assault.

“I breathed on you!” said the man, apparently incredulous. He blew again, then turned away.

Deputies out of Loudoun County said this happened near the Trump National Golf Club.

“On November 21, 2020, two separate parties reported they were assaulted during a verbal argument outside of Trump National Golf Club, located at 20391 Lowes Island Blvd,’ they said in a tweet early Sunday afternoon

They were agnostic on whether a crime occurred.

“As the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction, both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant,” they said.

Deputies later said a citizen did obtain a warrant through a county magistrate. Authorities announced a misdemeanor assault charge against Raymond Deskins, 61, a resident of Sterling, Virginia. He was released on a summons, they said.

[Screengrab via Fox 5 DC]

