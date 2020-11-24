Man Fatally Attacked Girlfriend’s Blind Son While She Was Undergoing Labor, Police Union Says

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Missouri man fatally attacked his girlfriend’s blind son while she was out giving birth, say a police union. Yoshuah Dallas, 24, was charged Thursday in the death of Jamarion Delancy, 5.

The St. Louis County Police Association is raising money through GoFundMe to support the child’s family. They say Jamarion’s mother went into labor on Tuesday. Her son and her 7-year-old daughter remained home in the care of Dallas, they said.

The allegations are that Dallas brought Delancy to the hospital the next morning. The union said that the child had sustained what they described as “devastating” blunt force trauma: injuries included a lacerated liver and intestine, broken rib, and bruising on his face and in his mouth. This resulted in major internal bleeding. He was pronounced dead hours after being taken in, despite the work of the hospital staff, according to the story.

The police union did not detail the precise manner in which Delancy was hurt, but they described the defendant’s actions as an attack. They said the child had special needs, was blind, and needed leg braces because of limited mobility, so he was in no position to defend himself.

“Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays,” the union said.

They said they started the GoFundMe with the permission of the family. The campaign is intended to raise money for the funeral, get care products for the baby, and give the 7-year-old sister “a Christmas she will not soon forget.” The union raised more than $34,700 of a $35,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

Dallas is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death (no sexual contact), and unlawful possession of a firearm. Law&Crime touched base with his attorney Patrick C. Gill, who told us Tuesday morning that the case is in a very early stage, and that the case is still under investigation. The defense has not yet gotten the police report or the coroner’s report, he said.

