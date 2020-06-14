Man Charged with Murder After His 3- and 4-Year-Old Children Were Found Dead: Cops

An Oklahoma man is charged in the alleged homicides of his two children. Dustin Dennis faces two counts of second-degree murder, and is being held at the Tulsa County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bond, records show.

Police said they responded to a call right before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to KTUL. They claimed to find the defendant and his late children in their living room.

Dennis said he drove to a QuikTrip convenience store with his kids around noon, and returned home, police said. In this version of the story, he got his children out of the car, slept for about five hours, and woke up to see that he couldn’t find them. He allegedly claimed to have made the tragic discovery in his truck: The kids were on the floorboard dead. He brought them inside the home.

But as described by cops, surveillance footage from a neighbor doesn’t match that story. According to them, video shows Dennis leaving his vehicle without his children, locking the truck, and entering his home. In this version of the story, he didn’t take them out for almost five hours.

#BREAKING: from TPD:

-Father in custody for second degree homicide.

-Kids 3 and 4, male (3) and female (4)

-Kids died from being left in a hot car.

-Dustin lee Dennis is the father

-Officers beloved kids were left for 5 hours with temperatures reaching triple digits. @NewsOn6 — Amelia Mugavero (@AmeliaMugavero) June 14, 2020

A GoFundMe campaign started by relatives has raised over $1,480 of a $10,000 goal as of Sunday night.

A family member identified the children as 4-year-old Teagan, and 3-year-old Ryan, according to Fox 23. It’s unclear if the defendant has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Tulsa County Jail]

