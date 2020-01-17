Man Absolutely Loses His Sh*t, Trashes Connecticut Bloomingdale’s (VIDEO)

A man was seen wrecking a Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department in Norwalk, Connecticut on Monday. You can see footage in the embed above. There he was, making his way through the store, just knocking stuff over again, and again, and again.

He can be seen slapping items off tables, turning over a table, and knocking over the displays. Although customers fled the scene, clearly at least one person stood nearby to record the incident.

Cops say that man is Jason Gilbertie, 42, according to News 12.

He allegedly made so much noise that customers thought it was gunfire (police said it wasn’t, and there’s no evidence he had a firearm). Officers claimed things started when Gilbertie, unprovoked, punched a random person. After that, this spilled over into the Bloomingdale’s.

Gilbertie allegedly punched a security guard who attempted to put a stop to this. Another guard tried to pepper spray him, officers said according to WFSB. Cops said they were able to arrest him after a struggle. The alleged motivation behind the outburst remains unclear. Officers described this as an isolated incident.

Gilbertie was charged with assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. The defendant allegedly caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

He was arraigned Tuesday. His bond was set at $50,000. It’s unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

So, um, anyway, the Bloomingdale’s is still open for business!

