Lori Vallow Brought Back to Continental U.S. for Court Hearing in Idaho (VIDEO)

LORI AT LAX: Footage of Lori Vallow getting off the plane at LAX around 7AM PST. She’s walking with authorities and taken into an unmarked car. #fox10phoenix Courtesy: Kevin Lunt pic.twitter.com/hRZcmzlueQ — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) March 5, 2020

Criminal defendant Lori Vallow is back in the United States. Authorities escorted her off of a plane in Los Angeles, California on Thursday morning. Vallow’s initial court appearance is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. MST/4 p.m. EST in Idaho.

The defendant was charged in a desertion case related to the disappearances of her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 17, in Rexburg, Idaho. The children haven’t been seen since September, authorities said.

Investigators conducted a welfare check on November 26. Cops said that instead of helping officials, Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell fled town, leaving for Hawaii on December 1, 2019. It was there that Lori Vallow was arrested in the criminal case.

And overnight here is Lori Vallow being taken out of a room where she was held before being put on a plane to leave Kauai. She sat in the back row before arriving in LA. @fox10PhotoChief #fox10phoenix Courtesy: Kevin Lunt pic.twitter.com/Isgdc2BWrl — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) March 5, 2020

The kids’ whereabouts remain unknown, though Daybell recently said cryptically that they are safe.

These disappearances occurred at a fraught time for the family.

Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed her estranged, previous husband Charles Vallow in Arizona. The admitted shooter claimed self-defense. This was back on July 11, when Lori Vallow and her children lived in The Copper State.

The defendant soon after moved her children from Arizona up to Idaho. Cox died in December of unclear causes. Daybell’s previous wife Tammy Daybell passed away about two weeks before Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow had their November 5 marriage in Hawaii, cops said.

[Lori Vallow via Kevin Lunt, and Justin Lum on Twitter (@jlumfox10)]