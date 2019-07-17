Featured Posts

Lawyer Hit Fellow Attorney in Head with Lysol Can, Deputies Say

by | 4:51 pm, July 17th, 2019

Courts in the United State rely on a robust adversarial system to sort out disputes. Lawyers on both sides rely on time-tested tools to get the upper-hand on their rivals: motions, objections, aerosol cans. You know, basic stuff even a first year law school student could understand.

Attorney Lindsey Scott, 63, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking fellow lawyer James Moore with a Lysol can, according to The Louisville Courier Journal. He is charged with second-degree assault. They brawled at a second-floor attorney work room at the Hall of Justice in Louisville, Kentucky, said Lt. Col. Carl Yates of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott allegedly entered the room after 8 a.m., and they got into a fight. He bashed Moore in the head with a Lysol can, authorities said. The alleged victim was found restraining Scott, they said. The pair were covered in blood, and both of them went to a hospital. Moore received lacerations to his head, and Moore was taking to the hospital in a gurney after complaining about chest pains, according to WDRB.

Louisville records show Scott is being held without bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment to take place Thursday. It’s unclear what started the alleged fight, and if the defendant has a lawyer in the matter.

[Mugshot via Louisville, Kentucky]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV