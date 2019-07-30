Featured Posts

John McAfee Breaks Silence, Claims He’s in ‘Ultra-Secure Facility’ Hiding from ‘In-Justice Department’

by | 11:07 am, July 30th, 2019

Following a series of tweets saying that he had been detained, John McAfee claims to have fled to Eastern Europe in order to stay out of reach of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Though it appeared possible at first, McAfee was never actually detained by the U.S. government. McAfee and his companions were reportedly jailed in the Dominican Republic, where they remained behind bars for several days for allegedly entering the country with a boat full of guns.

Authorities there reportedly first checked with U.S. officials to ensure that the U.S. had no active legal cases or extradition requests for the tech mogul. After determining that the U.S. government wasn’t searching for him, authorities then asked McAfee “where he wanted to go, and he decided on London,” his attorney Candido Simon told Reuters.

Still, according to McAfee, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has felony charges at the ready against him and has desired his capture for years. When asked about McAfee by the New York Post, an IRS spokesperson said that he couldn’t release information related to the McAfee case due to IRS policy.

McAfee, in one tweet, criticized CBS News coverage about his detainment as “media nonsense and propaganda.”

Instead, McAfee claims that he was “shaken down” by Paul Rolle, the Bahamian head of police. According to McAfee, Rolle was upset with him for outing Rolle’s “secret dealings” and accosted him because of this. He also claimed that Bahamians Carlton Butler and his father Samuel Butler were involved in his arrest.

Despite the remark from McAfee’s lawyer that there was no apparent U.S. government search for his client, McAfee, following his move to London, posted that “the long arm of the U.S.” was attempting to reach him.

In London, McAfee claimed that he was forced to stop for 11 hours while “DOJ and CIA kidnap teams were circling like vultures.” He claimed that he was kept safe by a man named Olex and a few other bodyguards while trapped in a hotel room there.

From there, McAfee and his wife, Janice McAfee, said Tuesday that they traveled to “an ultra-secure facility” in Lithuania, again, in an attempt to keep “out of reach of the elements of the (In-) Justice Department.” McAfee posted a picture of a room with a desk, tinfoil walls, and a safe, where he is presumably staying.

He also tweeted Tuesday that he and his wife plan to “relax a day or two” before getting “back to the business of fighting injustice wherever we find it.”

McAfee couldn’t be reached for comment at this time, but he did have this to say.

There was seemingly plenty of time for photoshoots behind bars.

