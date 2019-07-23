Following a Series of Tweets, It Appears as Though John McAfee Is in U.S. Custody

If his Twitter is to be believed, it would seem as though tech millionaire and cryptocurrency diehard, John McAfee, has been taken into U.S. custody. This happens days after he claimed the CIA attempted to “collect” him.

McAfee’s recent troubles with the U.S. government all began in January when McAfee announced that he had been charged with using cryptocurrency in criminal acts. In a bizarre video, McAfee claimed that the IRS had put together a grand jury in order to indict him for refusing to pay income tax over the past eight years.

The McAfee 2020 Campaign is, as of this day, in exile. I am being charged with using Crypto Cuttencies in criminal acts against the U. S. Government. More videos coming shortly. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/C75zcbnKTD — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 22, 2019



As a result, McAfee got on his yacht, named the Freedom Boat, and sailed into the sunset, or more accurately, Georgetown in the Bahamas.

Freedom Boat’s Manifest,

.

– 1 old man

– 7 brave soldiers

– 1 Italian Captain

– 1 Documentarian

– 431 lbs. of dog

– 1 terrifying Black Woman

– enough weapons and ammo

– food for 6 months

– 1,834 quarts of booze

– no drugs — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 24, 2019



From there the tech mogul continued his stream of absurd tweets–in which he claimed he would “eat his dick” if the value of Bitcoin didn’t reach $500,000 by the end of 2020, said that he’s had sex with whales, and made some of the worst mixed drinks imaginable–and continued to run his presidential campaign. He also spent a lot of time brandishing assault weapons.

Mixology 101. Making a Gin Sky. Esoteric knowledge here folks: pic.twitter.com/XrHpZBNV03 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2018



More recently, however, McAfee tweeted that the CIA had “attempted to collect [him],” announcing that his Twitter would be “dark for the next few days.”

The CIA has attempted to collect us. We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o79zsbxISl — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 19, 2019

Following this, if his tweets from Monday, July 22 were indeed true, McAfee, his wife, and his bodyguards were trapped at sea for four days.

On Tuesday, however, John’s account was taken over by his campaign manager Rob Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez, who said that McAfee and his companions had been detained by U.S. authorities. Law&Crime reached out Loggia-Ramirez for comment and here’s what he said: “People won’t believe it, but the information that I posted under John’s account is all that I have. John has a lot of friends all over the world, and we are all working to locate him and secure his release if necessary.”

[Photo via Joe Raedle/Getty Images]