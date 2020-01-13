Jersey City Shooters Had Bomb Powerful Enough to Kill or Hurt People Up to 5 Football Fields Away

Investigators say a crime spree last month in New Jersey could’ve been even worse. The Jersey City shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham had a bomb in their van, and it was dangerous enough to kill or hurt people up to five football fields away, according to the U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and head of the local FBI in an NBC New York report. There was enough material to make a second bomb, authorities said.

The shooters are suspected in the deaths of five people, authorities say: There’s Uber driver Michael Rumberger, who was shot and killed, and left dead in the trunk of a car in Bayonne, Jersey. The city is south of Jersey City. There was also Police Detective Joseph Seals, who was killed at the Bayview Cemetery on December 10 in Jersey City.

Shortly after the officer’s death, the suspects attacked the J.C. Kosher Supermarket about a mile away from the cemetery, and got into a fatal standoff with cops, authorities said. The incident resulted in the shooters’ deaths, and the killing of three other people: Mindy Ferencz, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, and Moshe Deutsch.

Authorities have said they’re investigating this as an act of domestic terrorism. Investigators said Anderson left behind writings that were anti-Semitic, and hostile toward cops. Ferencz and Deutsch were Jewish.

Investigators now say that the suspects was definitely motivated by bigotry. The shooters cased out the supermarket several times, even in the morning of the shooting. Authorities also linked the shooters’s guns to a previous incident in which a Jewish man had been shot at by Newark Airport.

[Screengrab via MSNBC]