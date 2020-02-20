Investigators Have Determined Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Was Killed

Investigators reached a pivotal moment in the death investigation of Georgia college student Anitra Gunn. Authorities now say that someone killed her. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this autopsy result on Thursday, according to WSB-TV. The next thing to figure out is her cause of death. Toxicology results are pending.

Gunn, a 23-year-old student at Fort Valley State University, was reported missing after she was last seen Friday morning. That was Valentine’s Day. Her family hadn’t heard from her in a while, and this was completely out of character. Officials announced that they had found a body at a wooded area.

DeMarcus Little, 23, has been described as a person of interest in the case. The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety identified him as Gunn’s boyfriend. They said that he committed criminal damage to property on February 5. Gunn was the victim, police said. Little smashed the windows at her apartment, and slashed the tires of her vehicle, officers said. The defendant is a soldier at the U.S. Army’s Fort Gordon. To be clear, no one has been charged in the death.

Gunn’s mother Jennifer Wright Robinson revealed the last texts she and her daughter exchanged.

“Mami!” Gunn wrote.

Robinson asked what she had going on.

“Just miss you,” Gunn wrote, and asked when Robinson wold visit for a weekend. Robinson replied she could do it after a move on Thursday to a new house.

The family is reeling from this death. Christopher Gunn, Anitra’s father, asked Wednesday that the family be granted privacy.

“Please continue to pray for us as there are no words to describe this hurt,” he wrote.

