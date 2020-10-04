Former LA Dodger Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound While Being Sought in Death of Ex-Girlfriend: Cops

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police in Scottsdale, Arizona say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while being sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend. Incidentally, the suspect is a former pitcher who played on several Major League baseball teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was found Saturday afternoon along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, cops said in a 12 News report. This happens after he was allegedly seen armed, leaving the room of Danielle Long, 34.

“He took an amazing person,” Long’s brother Christian Long told the outlet. He said Danielle and the suspect started a relationship at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She broke it off.

“As as far my knowledge goes, their relationship was never healthy from the beginning,” Christian Long said.

Police said there was gunshots fired at Danielle Long’s home.

“There was a struggle,” Christian Long said. “He shot twice.”

According to police, Haeger left the victim’s room, the victim’s roommate saw him holding a gun, and the suspect pointed a gun at this individual. The roommate escaped, and called 911, police said. Officers said they found Danielle Long dead in her room, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

“We were each other’s counterparts,” Christian Long said about his sister. “She was my right hand.”

TRAGIC: Loved ones ID murder victim as 34yo Danielle Long. They say she broke up w/ the suspect months ago. I’m told she wanted to get a restraining order. Scottsdale PD says former MLB player Charles Haeger shot & killed her last night in her home. Live at 5. #fox10phoenix https://t.co/A7xrKrcikY pic.twitter.com/aMs4sIb1Lj — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) October 3, 2020

Haeger’s on-field career ended in 2010. The Chicago Cubs said in a statement obtained by 12 news that they had recently hired him to be a minor league pitching coach, but his interaction with the team was limited after the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the minor league season. The team expressed their condolences over Danielle Long’s death.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” they said.

