Former Idaho GOP Chairman Arrested While Already in Court for Felony Stalking Charges

Jonathan Parker, the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, was arrested Friday morning while already in court for a preliminary hearing stemming from being charged with felony first-degree stalking. It marked the second arrest for Parker in less than a month.

According to reports from the Idaho Statesman, the preliminary hearing ended with Parker, his attorney, and the prosecutor all agreeing to continue his preliminary hearing in August. The judge then confirmed that Parker was, at that moment, out of police custody, and said, “Mr. Parker, I do believe the deputies are taking you into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant…on privacy trespass.”

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies were present in the courtroom and proceeded to handcuff a bewildered Parker and take him into custody. He was booked Friday into the Ada County jail on misdemeanor trespass of privacy and released after posting bond.

Idaho’s law against trespass of privacy is an anti-voyeur statute which proscribes, “ “for any person, upon the private property of another, to intentionally look, peer or peek in the door, window, or other transparent opening of any inhabited building or other structure located thereon, without visible or lawful purpose.”

Parker was initially arrested on May 30 by police investigating a call about a man acting strangely near the home of Parker’s estranged wife. After making contact with the man later identified as Parker, police discovered an active protection order between Parker and his estranged wife. Police arrested Parked and charged him with first-degree felony stalking.

According to court records obtained by the Idaho Statesman, police said that Parker repeatedly disguised himself with a wig and masturbated while hiding in bushes near his wife’s apartment complex.

Parker’s lawyer, former Idaho attorney general David Leroy said the situation was a “grand misunderstanding,” claiming that Parker was actually on his way to a costume party and was peering through windows in an attempt to scare a different woman.

Parker’s latest arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 17.

