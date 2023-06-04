A 37-year-old Florida man is dead as a Nashville detective recovers from a gunshot wound after allegedly being shot by the armed car burglary suspect.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to a report of an armed burglar breaking into cars at The Parking Spot, an airport parking lot, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bodycam video shows Det. Donovan Coble’s encounter with the suspect, Delama Casimir, in the parking lot and ordering him to stop.

Casimir then jumped over a fence, and Coble chased after him.

“During the chase, Detective Coble transitioned to his pistol just before Casimir pointed a .380 semi-automatic pistol over his shoulder in Coble’s direction and fired,” police said.

Coble returned fire while wounded, the suspect continued running.

“I’m hit! I’m hit!” Coble shouted.

Additional video shows SWAT Officer Tim Brewer finding Casimir lying in some brush about an hour later.

“Oh, he’s got a gun in his hand,” an officer shouts.

“Roll over on your stomach! Roll over on your stomach now!”

According to police, Brewer “perceived a gunshot and fired on Casimir.” Brewer, 42, is a 16-year veteran with the police department and was not injured.

The Pompano Beach, Florida man died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said Casimir is believed to have been wounded by Coble’s return fire as well as gunfire from Brewer about an hour later.

Coble, 33, and a four-year member of the police department, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to fully recover.

