Florida Man Admitted Murdering His Wife, Their 3 Kids, and Family Dog: Sheriff

A Florida man has been charged with killing his entire family, and even their dog. Anthony John Todt, 44, faces four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, and one count of cruelty to animals, according to records viewed by Law&Crime.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson detailed the allegations in a press conference Wednesday. Deputies were helping federal agents of the Department of Health and Human Services serving a federal arrest warrant on Todt at his home in Celebration, Florida, he said. Investigators made a horrific discovery. There were four dead bodies.

Gibson identified the victims as the defendant’s wife Megan Todt, 42, and the couple’s three children: Alec Todt, 13, Tyler Todt, 11, and Zoe Todt, 42. Even the family dog Breezy was killed, the sheriff said. The medical examiner’s office still has to do a positive identification, and determine the manner of death, but officials believe it’s them.

Anthony Todt confessed to the killing and is cooperating with the investigation, Gibson said. The sheriff said he was personally unaware of the defendant revealing the manner of death or a motive.

Deputies had visited the family’s home last December 29, Gibson said. A female family member of Anthony Todt asked authorities to check on the family. She didn’t live in the state, but had been told they all had the flu, and she hadn’t heard from them in the previous two days, Gibson said. Deputies checked the premises, saw that the blinds were closed, and checked with neighbors, the sheriff said. No one answered the door. They didn’t see anything suspicious.

Now Gibson said the victims may have died some time in late December. Asked by a reporter, he said it’s possible the family was dead at the time of the well-being check. He added that the Todts were known to travel often. Indeed, the defendant had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut, working there in the weekdays and spending weekends in Florida.

The defendant was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he’d taken Benadryl, and made statements to the effect that he’d harm himself, Gibson said.

Federal records don’t show Anthony Todt’s name as of Wednesday afternoon. Osceola County records under his and Megan Todt’s names show that they faced an eviction case filed December 22.

The defendant did not address reporters while being led out in handcuffs.

[Screengrab via Stephanie Bechara]