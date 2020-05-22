Florida Authorities Confirm Worst Fears About Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

The search for a 9-year-old boy has reached a tragic end. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Friday morning that Alejandro Ripley was found dead.

The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled. We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

According to officials, Ripley was with his mom as she drove westbound on SW 88th Street in Miami, Florida, according to ABC Action News. The mother told cops an unknown vehicle was following her, and tried to side-swipe her. The vehicle blocked her in.

“The passenger of the vehicle exits the vehicle, approaches the mother, and demands drugs,” Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, according to CBS Miami. “She says she does not have any drugs. And so the passenger at that point reaches in, grabs her cell phone, steals her cell phone, and takes her child.”

Ripley had autism and was non-verbal, cops said. He was last seen in by the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive. The mother said she didn’t know who the suspects were, according to police.

Urgent! Please share!

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley last seen in Miami. The child was abducted by two males. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911. pic.twitter.com/wclDe96qgz — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

The suspects were described as two black men, officers said during the search for Ripley. One of the them was described as possibly wearing all-black clothes and a black bandanna face mask, and might have cornrows. The vehicle was described as a light blue 4-door sedan.

[Image via Florida Department of Law Enforcement]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]