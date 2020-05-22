Watch Our Live Network Now

Florida Authorities Confirm Worst Fears About Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

Alberto LuperonMay 22nd, 2020, 12:02 pm

The search for a 9-year-old boy has reached a tragic end. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Friday morning that Alejandro Ripley was found dead.

According to officials, Ripley was with his mom as she drove westbound on SW 88th Street in Miami, Florida, according to ABC Action News. The mother told cops an unknown vehicle was following her, and tried to side-swipe her. The vehicle blocked her in.

“The passenger of the vehicle exits the vehicle, approaches the mother, and demands drugs,” Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, according to CBS Miami. “She says she does not have any drugs. And so the passenger at that point reaches in, grabs her cell phone, steals her cell phone, and takes her child.”

Ripley had autism and was non-verbal, cops said. He was last seen in by the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive. The mother said she didn’t know who the suspects were, according to police.

The suspects were described as two black men, officers said during the search for Ripley. One of the them was described as possibly wearing all-black clothes and a black bandanna face mask, and might have cornrows. The vehicle was described as a light blue 4-door sedan.

[Image via Florida Department of Law Enforcement]

